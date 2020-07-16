Khi Holiday is flippin’ happy that the 2020 high school football season is still alive.
Tuesday night, Tupelo Christian head coach Shaune Holiday posted a video on Twitter of Khi – his son and the Eagles’ senior quarterback – doing backflips across the grass. The reason: The Mississippi High School Activities Association had ruled hours earlier that fall sports will still be played.
“Pretty pumped,” Shaune Holiday said. “When you’ve got all these kids, they’ve been working hard all year long and putting in all this work, that’s all you want to do is give them an opportunity.”
Football season will start two weeks later than originally scheduled – Sept. 4. That means teams will play nine or 10 games depending on their classification.
Cross country, swimming and volleyball are also on a delayed start. Those seasons get under way Aug. 24.
Teams have been allowed to conduct workouts since June 1 with certain restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having a decision on when the season will start allows coaches to start nailing down their plans for preseason practices.
“We’ve been going through summer with a lot of uncertainty,” Amory football coach Allen Glenn said. “Obviously, we know that can change, but at the very least now we can plan on our end and prepare for the season with a target date in mind.”
The schedule change won’t affect the start of Walnut’s cross country season. The Wildcats’ first meet isn’t scheduled until Aug. 28.
The Walnut boys are the reigning Class 2A state champions.
“I looked on MileSplit and noticed there was only four or five races across the state that would be impacted by the new timeline, so that is a good thing,” coach Jackie Vuncannon said. “As far as practice goes, serious runners are getting ready for the season anyways right now, so I don’t expect them to be far behind.”
If and when games start being played, health precautions will still be in place. Football will face the biggest challenges there, while Vuncannon believes cross country will be the “safest” of the fall sports.
Volleyball falls somewhere in the middle. New Albany coach Ashley Connolly, the 2019 Daily Journal Coach of the Year, believes her sport can make it work.
“The challenge for us is mainly the social distancing and then how are we going to keep the ball clean, because it is coming into contact with multiple players when we’re playing,” Connolly said. “That can be solved with having five or six game balls at the scorer’s table.”
There are no guarantees that the MHSAA’s current plan will stick. The COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi this month have not been encouraging, and the MHSAA will continue to monitor the situation.
“You still have a lot of kids playing travel baseball, going different places,” Holiday said. “And then how is it going to be when you go back to school? There are still a lot of factors in there.”