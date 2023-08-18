Wes Wiggins

Smithville's sophomore Wes Wiggins, right, is a 6-foot-3, 260-pounder who plays both ways.

 Tom Carroll | CarrollSport.com

My high school football player position rankings, which concluded last week, were full of known commodities – guys who have produced, and have thus earned a high level of recognition.

Newsletters

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you