My high school football player position rankings, which concluded last week, were full of known commodities – guys who have produced, and have thus earned a high level of recognition.
There was a time, of course, when few people knew who these players were. Their coaches certainly saw the star potential, but these guys were not on the general public’s radar.
And that brings me to this week’s topic: area players who are flying under that proverbial radar. Some of them have yet to play a down of varsity football, while others have toiled in relative obscurity.
I’ve selected 10 players to highlight here, and don’t be surprised if some of them end up in my player rankings next summer.
• Levi Blount, WR, Oxford: He had one touch last season – a 1-yard carry – but Blount is expected to be a big part of Oxford’s passing game. The junior made 10 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers’ spring game.
Blount has speed to spare and great ball skills.
• Maison Dunn, CB/S, Tupelo: The junior has yet to play a varsity snap, but he’s already getting serious Division I looks. He’s 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, and can play anywhere in the secondary.
• Luke Finney, LB/DE, Tupelo Christian: As a sophomore, Finney produced. He made 61 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss and 2 sacks.
He has great size, especially at the Class 1A level, with a 6-1, 202-pound frame.
• Iverson McCoy, WR/S, Tupelo: Here’s another player getting ready for his first varsity season. The sophomore also does track and basketball, which gives you an idea of his athletic ability.
Coach Ty Hardin said McCoy is very football savvy.
• Wyatt McDaniels, QB, Mooreville: The freshman took a few varsity snaps last season and should get quite a few more this fall behind starter Brody Thompson. We know the 6-2, 190-pound McDaniels has a good arm – he’s also a baseball player with a fastball that reaches the upper 80s.
McDaniels has the skills and aggressive mindset needed at quarterback, and his time will soon come.
• Marquallan Perkins, DB, Shannon: The 6-4, 175-pounder was recruited from the basketball team last year but didn’t see the field. But coach Ken Topps said Perkins, a senior, is good enough to play at the next level.
• Tyler Pickens, WR, North Pontotoc: You might actually know this kid from his exploits on the baseball diamond. He batted .333 with 23 runs scored for the Vikings this past spring.
Pickens, a 6-5 senior, made 14 catches for 193 yards last fall before suffering a season-ending quad injury.
• Bryce Vaughn, OL, Nettleton: He’s a center, but Vaughn’s natural position is probably tackle. That’s partly due to his build: 6-6, 235 pounds with a 6-10 wingspan.
If the junior can add and maintain a little weight, his recruiting stock should rise.
• Wes Wiggins, LT/DT, Smithville: Wiggins started as a freshman and sometimes played like one. But the 6-3, 260-pounder will benefit from that experience.
Wiggins seems to really relish finishing blocks, often doing his best Michael Oher impression (minus dumping someone over a fence).
• Keshun Wilson, WR/S, Itawamba AHS: Wilson got on the field as a freshman. He made eight catches for 92 yards and a TD, and on defense he recorded 19 tackles.
Wilson (6-0, 155) will play a role similar to the one once held by Isaac Smith, who’s now at Mississippi State. I’m not saying he’ll be as good as Smith – that’s a very high bar – but he’ll be counted on in much the same way.
