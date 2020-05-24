Roymon Malcolm was the first great high school player I watched closely, and I haven’t seen anyone in person who’s better.
I was a freshman at Ruston (La.) High School when Malcolm was a senior. He was an Eric Dickerson clone – tall, muscular, with an erect and punishing running style.
Malcolm led Ruston to an undefeated season and Class 4A state championship in 1990. He scored four touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 52-10 throttling of Baton Rouge Catholic in the Superdome.
It was the final season for coaching legend Chick Childress. Winning state seemed like a foregone conclusion.
I remember the school’s main hallway was lined with each opponent’s logo, laminated on the floor. Each week, the final score was written on top.
Those logos led to a giant rendering of the Superdome at the end of the hallway.
That Ruston team also featured LSU signees Bobby Williams and Rodney Young, the latter of whom spent four years with the New York Giants.
But Malcolm, who signed with Auburn, was simply dominant. You didn’t see many 6-foot-3 high school running backs back then who could move like Malcolm. Heck, you don’t see it much now.
He was a threat in the passing game, too. His junior year, I saw him catch a short pass late in a game and weave through the defense for a 54-yard game-winning touchdown.
One of Malcolm’s TDs in the state title game came via the pass.
Injuries derailed Malcolm’s career at Auburn. He died in a car accident in 2009.
But that magical autumn 30 years ago will live on.