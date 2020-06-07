Recently, the Daily Journal’s sports writers were reflecting on the best athletes they ever saw in person – regardless of the level of competition or location. On Sundays, we’ve been publishing some of those reflections.
In 3 1/2 years covering high school sports for the Southern Sentinel and the Southern Advocate, I’ve been fortunate to see some incredible athletes in person – whether they played for a team that I covered or on the opposing team.
With a long list of standouts, the best athlete I’ve ever saw in any sport is a player that I never covered for a newspaper but one that I was fortunate enough to see everyday in football practice at my time at Walnut High School.
Shaquille Perry’s name will forever be remembered among those at Walnut for an incredible four-year career he put together – particularly his junior and season seasons.
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and benching over 325 pounds, Perry’s athleticism was on display all over the field as a running back, wide receiver, linebacker, plus he was their punter and kickoff specialist. He basically did it all for the Wildcats.
As a junior in 2009, Perry rushed 153 times for 1,197 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaged 108.8 rushing yards per game, had two touchdown catches out of his 12 receptions and scored on several fumble and kick/punt returns to finish with 21 touchdowns on the year. He was named to the Daily Journal’s All-Area first team that season.
Senior success
He followed that with a monster senior season, collecting 2,836 all-purpose yards and a combined 42 touchdowns becoming the Journal’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2010.
As the cousin of Michael Haddix and the brother of Edward “Pig” Prather, two former Mississippi State standouts, the three-star recruit’s football career after high school didn’t pan out like it should have. It still doesn’t take away from how special of a player he truly was.