PONTOTOC • Tupelo’s guards made Areyanna Hunter look quite human on Saturday.
The Lady Wave kept a handle on the Dandy Dozen selection, who averaged 20 points per game last season in leading Louisville to the Class 4A state title.
Hunter, a junior, managed only three field goal attempts against Tupelo, which jumped to a big early lead and won 55-40 at the Bank of Pontotoc Classic.
Hunter finished with 14 points, with 10 of those coming at the free-throw line. She didn’t even have a field goal attempt until the 3:22 mark of the third quarter.
“We knew she was a good player, and we came out with a mindset that the rest of the girls were going to have to beat us,” Tupelo coach Matt Justice said. “I give props to our guards for really setting the tone up top and really pushing it and making it difficult for everything they did all night.”
Kenzie Sharp spent most of the game guarding Hunter, and Halle Traylor lent a hand at times.
“We were just trying to get in her head and do what we could to stop her from scoring,” said Sharp.
Tupelo (3-0), the Journal’s No. 6-ranked team, raced out to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and led 38-18 at halftime. The Lady Wave shot 15 of 36 from the field in the first half and were 21 of 58 for the game.
Che’Mya Carouthers had a game-high 15 points, while Traylor added 12.
Louisville (1-1) shot 10 of 35 for the game, including 1 of 16 from 3-point range.
“When we’re getting easy shots at the basket, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Justice said.
“We created a lot of those opportunities today, and we were able to execute really well, especially the first half.”
Jaliscia Florence had nine rebounds and four assists for Tupelo.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo went on a 13-0 run in the first half to open up a 28-6 lead.
Point Maker: Traylor was 6 of 12 from the field, and she also grabbed five rebounds.
Talking Point: “I think we can make it all the way if we stay together like we have been in the last three games,” Sharp said.
Other games
(B) Saltillo 67, North Panola 57: T.J. Hannah scored 13 of his 29 points in the third quarter as Saltillo (2-0) pulled away from North Panola (0-3).
Cedquavious Hunter scored 29 as well to lead the Cougars.
(B) Shannon 94, West Union 62: Kobe George scored 25 points, and Nelson Westbrook added 16 for Shannon (1-0).
Caleb Graves scored 18 to lead West Union (2-2).
(G) Kossuth 60, Saltillo 39: The reigning 3A state champs looked sharp in their season opener.
Katelyn Bumpas scored 21 for Kossuth (1-0), while Zoe Essary added 13. Janiah Hinton had 15 for Saltillo (0-2).
(G) Ripley 67, Baldwyn 58: Siarra Jackson notched 29 points as Ripley (2-0) held off a stubborn Baldwyn team.
I’Yana Ragin paced the Lady Bearcats (0-1) with 22 points.
(G) Hickory Flat 41, Itawamba AHS 31: R’Daztiny Harris had 28 points, six rebounds and four steals for Hickory Flat (3-0).
IAHS (0-2) was led by Tonya Warren’s six points.
(G) Shannon 58, Tupelo Christian 48: Shannon exploited its size advantage, with center Aubrei Bogan scoring 20 points in the win. Jamyia Bowen added 13 points and Yasmine Tyes 10 for the Lady Red Raiders (1-1).
Ainsley Hale led TCPS (2-1) with 19 points, while Caroline Upchurch had 12 points and nine rebounds.