Following a summer of great uncertainty, high school football finally kicks off in earnest this week in Mississippi.
Teams will hit the field two weeks later than originally scheduled because of COVID-19. The first game in Northeast Mississippi is set for Thursday, when Potts Camp visits Falkner.
The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools began its season two weeks ago. Five area teams play in the MAIS.
A full slate is scheduled for Friday – well, almost a full slate. Two games were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among players: Saltillo at Itawamba AHS and Smithville at Mantachie.
Those games cannot be made up later in the season.
There are still plenty of good matchups on Friday, including some rivalry games. West Point, the four-time reigning Class 5A state champ, will visit Starkville. West Point won this game last year, 41-35.
Hatley will visit Nettleton in a Monroe County showdown, and both teams have new head coaches. Clint Adair is leading Hatley, his alma mater, while former Mooreville head coach and Tupelo assistant John Keith now helms Nettleton.
Defending 6A champion Oxford opens at Grenada, while 4A champ Corinth visits Holly Springs.
Tupelo, led by new coach Ty Hardin, has a long trip ahead when it visits Neshoba Central. The Golden Wave won last year’s matchup at home, 24-6, in the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Per a mandate from Gov. Tate Reeves, football stadiums must cap fan attendance at 25 percent capacity. As for the teams, social distancing of six feet is required for all players, coaches and other personnel while on the sidelines.