Smithville’s long wait comes to an end tonight.
The Seminoles will finally step on a football field when they travel to Biggersville. This is the third week of the MHSAA season, but Smithville’s start was delayed when three players tested positive for COVID-19 in late August.
The quarantine ended Tuesday, and the Noles held a long, hard practice.
“I was worried about Tuesday’s practice, worried about players coming back and kind of being dead, not really wanting to do anything,” coach Chad Collums said. “But Tuesday was probably one of our best practices we’ve had this year. And (Wednesday’s) practice was also. We crammed three days of practice into two.”
Collums said a few players were clearly fatigued by the end of Tuesday’s practice. But he feels they’ll be physically ready tonight.
“What we’ve got to do is do a good job of trying to sub those guys and keep people as fresh as we possibly can,” Collums said.
Biggersville (2-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked small school, is off to a roaring start. The Lions beat Tupelo Christian 46-21 in the opener and pounded Hatley 60-6 last week.
Smithville’s coaching staff watched the Hatley game, and they’ve got plenty of tape to study. Biggersville, of course, has no film on Smithville, and any film from last season wouldn’t be of much use for a couple of reasons.
This is Collums’ first year back at Smithville – he was head coach there from 2014-16. That means Biggersville doesn’t know exactly what to expect scheme-wise.
Plus, the Seminoles have several new starters, including junior quarterback Tyler Lann. Among his passing targets will be senior Presley Keebler and freshman Ben Frederick, both of whom have impressed Collums in practice.
All that said, it’s a tough way to open a season. But at least the season is finally here, and Collums expects to feel the same way he feels before every game.
“I usually get a little antsy about 5:00,” he said. “This is my 17th year and I still get a little nervous. I don’t think that’s going to change.”
Also tonight
• Houston (1-1) will try to bounce back from last week’s overtime loss to Shannon when it visits Pontotoc (1-1).
• Amory (2-0) looks to keep rolling with a visit to Ripley (1-1). Amory QB Hunter Jones has already passed for 508 yards and seven TDs.
• Tupelo (0-2) hopes to get in the win column when it hosts West Lauderdale (1-1).