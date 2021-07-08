The third annual King City Classic begins today as pool play gets underway.
The American Legion Baseball tournament, hosted by the Tupelo 49ers, will be split into three sites—Tupelo High School baseball field, NEMCC baseball complex, and at ICC.
Divided by four pools, 16 teams will compete over the next three days for seeding into Sunday’s finals. Six of the 16 teams reign from the Northeast Mississippi Area.
The hosting 49ers are joined in Pool A by the upstart Baldwyn Blue Aces. In Pool C, the Pontotoc Red Sox and North Mississippi Indians, based out of Amory, highlight the group. Newly formed teams like the South Pontotoc Stix and the Oxford Lightning round out the area teams in attendance, with the Stix in Pool D and the Lightning in Pool B.
Winners of each pool will face off on Sunday in Tupelo, with the championship game set for 2 p.m.