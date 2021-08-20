• Locked in QB battle but will have a major role in the offense.
Gatlin Weatherbee, OL/DL, Jr.
• Best returning DL with multiple years of experience.
Tristan Mitchell, WR/DB, Sr.
• Only returning secondary player for the Rebels.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ross Coley took his first head coaching job at Thrasher after spending the last 18 years at Warren Central as an assistant.
Coley retained offensive coordinator Richie Taylor, while adding Michael Raines as defensive coordinator and strength coach. Former Mooreville and South Pontotoc head coach Michael Bradley also joins the staff as a volunteer assistant.
OFFENSE
Coley’s installation of his multiple look offense will begin with a battle at quarterback between Jude White (Jr.) and Jonathan Groves (So.). Both players can line up in multiple spots in the offense.
The Rebels will have a good number of linemen. Wesley Chilcoat (Sr.) and Alex Newton (Jr.) are two key members of that group.
Under a new coaching staff, several skill positions are still unsettled as the season nears.
DEFENSE
At defensive line, Gatlin Weatherbee (Jr.) is expected to anchor the front after multiple years of experience.
White is slated for a big role in the middle of the defense at linebacker. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, he’s built for the position. Brandon McGaughy (Jr.) will also find a role at linebacker.
Tristan Mitchell (Sr.) is the only returning starter in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All special teams openings were still in flux as fall camp began.
X-FACTOR
Finding an identity under new leadership will be important for a Rebels program that has struggled for some time.
COACH SPEAK
“Outside of the wins and losses, one thing I want to see our guys do is compete and have pride. We want to be the best Thrasher football team we can be.” – Ross Coley