AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 0-10, 0-7 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ross Coley (2nd year)
3 Players to Watch
Clint Lambert
OL/DL, Jr.
• Had 11 tackles, 2 TFL.
Cason McGaughy
ATH, So.
• Had 42 carries for 65 yards, TD.
Alex Newton
OL/DL, Sr.
• Had 20 tackles, 4 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Small schools field fewer players than their larger counterparts, and they have smaller coaching staffs as well. Head coach Ross Coley and assistant Richie Taylor are a collaborative effort for the Rebels.
OFFENSE
The Rebels are run-heavy behind freshman QB Dawson Weatherby. Formations will be multiple with Anthony Hurd (Fr.), Cason McGaughy (So.) and Jude White (Sr.) sharing the running load. The Rebels lost last season’s leading rusher, Trinity Kelley, a do-it-all player who ran for 620 yards and had three 100-yard games.
Last season’s second-leading rusher, Joseph Ostrander, ran for 201 yards (4.7 per carry) and did so as an eighth grader.
DEFENSE
The Rebels will operate with a four-man front. Ostrander will play a key role at safety.
Lineman Alex Newton (Sr.), a 198-pound state powerlifting champion, is a leader up front, as are Clint Lambert (Jr.) and senior linebackers White and Mason Smith.
The senior group on a freshman-heavy team includes Logan England among the older guys coaches credit with setting good examples for their younger teammates during summer workouts.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The special teams group is to be determined. Finding a kicker and figuring out how to limit kick return yardage was a goal in progress as preseason practices began.
X-FACTOR
Health is key. A rash of injuries in the middle of last season forced some younger players into action, including eighth graders coming into their freshmen seasons with above-average experience.
COACH SPEAK
“I’ve told the kids 100 times: Be the best Thrasher we can be. You’re not going to roll out there and be the Dallas Cowboys. You don’t have to roll out there and be Georgia, but we can be the best Thrasher we can be.” – Ross Coley, on 2022 expectations
