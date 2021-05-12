STARKVILLE – Kristi Montgomery gets another shot at a state championship – and once again, one of her daughters is leading the way.
Mantachie will face Lake in the Class 2A finals at Mississippi State University, with Game 1 scheduled for 4 p.m. today. The Lady Mustangs (23-6-2) are seeking their first state title.
They last reached this point in 2017, when McKinley Montgomery was playing for her mom. Now it’s Ramsey Montgomery, a freshman, who anchors Mantachie.
“It’s really special because being the younger sibling to McKinley, she’s always been in McKinley’s shadow and wanted to do the same things McKinley had gotten to do,” Kristi Montgomery said. “It’s special for the family to have kids that have gotten the opportunity.”
Ramsey Montgomery has been dominant in the pitcher’s circle, recording 264 strikeouts with a 1.25 ERA. At the plate, she’s hitting .604 with 46 RBIs.
As good as Mantachie has been this season, it’s still a young group, with only two seniors in the lineup.
“I talked to them a little bit about taking the game you’ve played all year and taking it to that large stage,” Kristi Montgomery said. “I’ve got a lot of youth out here, so I talked a little bit about nerves.”
Myrtle’s Brooke Gordon is also coaching her daughter in this week’s championships. The Lady Hawks (25-4) will take on Stringer in Class 1A, with today’s Game 1 set for a noon start.
Myrtle has never won a fast-pitch title and last reached the finals in 2018, losing to Hamilton. Gordon was an assistant coach on that team and her daughter, Kinsley, was a starter.
“We fell short three years ago, and it’s just been bitter,” Brooke Gordon said. “… My senior group this year, they’ve worked their tails off.”
The third-year coach was a part of three slow-pitch state championship teams as a player at Myrtle, and she’s eager to share that kind of experience with Kinsley, a junior catcher who’s batting .500 with seven home runs.
“It was a great experience, and now being able to take my daughter to experience that, it’s awesome,” she said.
In 3A, Booneville is also seeking its first title. In fact, this is the program’s first finals berth.
The Lady Blue Devils (27-4) face Raleigh at 6:30 p.m. today in Game 1. They’re led by pitcher Hallie Burns, who has a 22-1 record and 0.90 ERA with 316 strikeouts.
The sophomore is also batting .408 with 35 RBIs.
Raleigh also has a dual threat in the pitcher’s circle. Holly Craft is 15-2 with a 0.63 ERA, and she’s hitting .571 with 28 RBIs.
“We are physically ready,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “But from here on out, it’s being mentally prepared to go out there and give it everything you have and walk off that field with no regrets and knowing you’ve done everything in your power to win that state championship.”