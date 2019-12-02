It’s championship week for three area high school football teams.
Oxford, West Point and Corinth will be among those playing in Hattiesburg this weekend in pursuit of MHSAA state titles. A total of six games will be played Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss.
Oxford (13-1) is making its first appearance in the Class 6A title game. The Chargers, who lost in the 5A final in 2013, ’14 and ’15, will face Oak Grove (11-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
West Point (14-1) is seeking a fourth straight 5A championship. The Green Wave will vie for their 11th overall title when they meet Picayune (14-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Corinth (13-1) takes on Poplarville (9-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 4A final. The Warriors have reached the title game one other time, in 2001 when it lost to Collins in the 3A championship.
The other title games this week feature Noxubee County versus Jefferson Davis County in 3A, Northside versus Taylorsville in 2A, and Nanih Waiya versus Lumberton in 1A.
Coaches for all 12 teams will be in Hattiesburg today to speak with the media.