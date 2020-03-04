The MHSAA basketball state tournament semifinals wrap up today in Jackson.
Three area boys teams will be in action: Holly Springs (25-7) vs. St. Andrew’s (27-6) in one Class 3A semifinal at noon, Houston (22-10) vs. Velma Jackson (29-5) in the other at 1:30 p.m. In 6A, Starkville (26-2) will meet Harrison Central (26-4) at 7.
Holly Springs is seeking its third-straight trip to the 3A title game. The Hawks have lost there the previous two years, including to St. Andrew’s in 2018.
Point guard Rashad Bolden was a big part of the Saints’ title win two years ago. This season, the junior is averaging 25.6 points per game.
Holly Springs is led by 6-foot-8 Derek Fountain, who averages 23 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Velma Jackson is the reigning 3A champ, but Houston has plenty of offensive weapons to throw at the Falcons. Shemar Crawford, a 6-5 guard, averages 18.5 ppg, outside threat Xavier Virges averages 17.0 ppg, and 6-6 freshman M.J. Smith averages 8.7 ppg and 8.6 rpg.
The Hilltoppers are making their first semifinal appearance since 1993.
Starkville, which is looking to defend its 2019 championship, is paced by Forte Prater’s 14.0 ppg. Harrison Central leans on Division I prospect Carlous Williams, who averages 16.0 ppg and 12.0 rpg.