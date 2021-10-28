Thursday's area high school, juco scores Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email East Union's Hayden Frazier pushes through the Baldwyn defense to score late in the third quarter on Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High SchoolBelmont 52, Myrtle 14Caledonia 35, Shannon 8Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8Corinth 37 Tishomingo County 0East Union 20, Baldwyn 13East Webster 33, Bruce 6Houston 51, New Albany 15Itawamba AHS 70, Mooreville 36Kossuth 33, Hatley 0North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7South Pontotoc 7 North Pontotoc 6Walnut 20, Potts Camp 14Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0Junior CollegeEast Mississippi 34, ICC 9Northeast 29, Holmes 12Northwest 44, Miss. Delta 25 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists