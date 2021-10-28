djr-2021-10-29-sport-east-union-frazier-arp2

East Union's Hayden Frazier pushes through the Baldwyn defense to score late in the third quarter on Thursday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

High School

Belmont 52, Myrtle 14

Caledonia 35, Shannon 8

Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8

Corinth 37 Tishomingo County 0

East Union 20, Baldwyn 13

East Webster 33, Bruce 6

Houston 51, New Albany 15

Itawamba AHS 70, Mooreville 36

Kossuth 33, Hatley 0

North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10

Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7

South Pontotoc 7 North Pontotoc 6

Walnut 20, Potts Camp 14

Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0

Junior College

East Mississippi 34, ICC 9

Northeast 29, Holmes 12

Northwest 44, Miss. Delta 25

 

