Thursday's area scores

High School Football
Biggersville 47, Ashland 0
Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19
Madison Central 48, Oxford 7
New Hope 42, Saltillo 7
Okolona 38, Falkner 8
Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15
Smithville 33, Thrasher 0
Starkville 14, Grenada 10
TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14
Tupelo 14, Germantown 10
West Lowndes 53, Vardaman 6
West Point 49, Columbus 26

Community College Basketball
At Booneville
(W) Itawamba 72, Northeast 66

At Fulton
(M) No. 22 Northeast 90, Itawamba 85 (OT)

SEC Women's Soccer Tournament
At Orange Beach, Ala.
Semifinal matches
Tennessee 3, Ole Miss 2
Arkansas 5, Auburn 1