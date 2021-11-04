djr-2021-10-30-sport-smithville-brunetti-twp1

Smithville quarterback Chandler Brunetti and his Seminoles took a 33-0 win over Thrasher on Thursday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

High School Football

Biggersville 47, Ashland 0

Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19

Madison Central 48, Oxford 7

New Hope 42, Saltillo 7

Okolona 38, Falkner 8

Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15 

Smithville 33, Thrasher 0

Starkville 14, Grenada 10

TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14

Tupelo 14, Germantown 10

West Lowndes 53, Vardaman 6

West Point 49, Columbus 26

Community College Basketball

At Booneville

(W) Itawamba 72, Northeast 66

At Fulton

(M) No. 22 Northeast 90, Itawamba 85 (OT)

SEC Women's Soccer Tournament

At Orange Beach, Ala.

Semifinal matches

Tennessee 3, Ole Miss 2

Arkansas 5, Auburn 1

