CLASS 1A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Biggersville (28-2) vs. McEvans (25-4), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Biggersville d. Lumberton 49-34
McEvans d. West Union 53-47
THE MATCHUP
This game has the makings of a big-time battle in the post. Biggersville has the duo of 5-foot-9 Goldee Butler and 6-2 Asia Stafford. They combined for 30 rebounds in the win over Lumberton. McEvans counters with 5-9 Zoe Feltson and 6-foot Kimbreyah Rose, who combined for 23 boards against West Union.
FOR BIGGERSVILLE TO WIN
The Lady Lions got away with 28 turnovers against Lumberton but can’t expect McEvans to be as forgiving. The ball control starts with guard Hannah Seago, who had six assists but seven turnovers in the semifinal.
FOR McEVANS TO WIN
McEvans is 7-0 this season in games decided by six points or less. Katelyn Coleman helped close out the semifinal win by scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter.
HISTORY
Biggersville is seeking its first state championship. The Lady Lions reached a title game one other time, in 1991, losing to Ingomar. McEvans also has zero titles and has appeared in two state finals, most recently in 2016, when it was known as Shaw.
COACH SPEAK
“It would be history, and the girls know that. We’ve talked about wanting to be first ones to do it. I told them when they were in seventh grade, ‘This will be the team that will bring our first title home.’ We have a chance.” – Biggersville’s Cliff Little
CLASS 1A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Biggersville (28-2) vs. H.W. Byers (22-4), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Biggersville d. Bay Springs 66-53
H.W. Byers d. McAdams 62-45
THE MATCHUP
Biggersville is ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, while H.W. Byers is No. 5. Both teams feature strong shooters in the backcourt, and Byers also has an athletic post presence in Devin Moore, who had 10 points and 14 rebounds against McAdams.
FOR BIGGERSVILLE TO WIN
Guard Zae Davis is the sparkplug for Biggersville, and he needs to get going early. His forays into the paint can open up looks for 3-point shooter Brooks Brand.
FOR H.W. BYERS TO WIN
Moore can do more than score and rebound; he also had eight assists and five blocks in the semis. If he can take what Biggersville’s defense gives him, then guards Michael James and Cedric Watson should be able to complement him.
HISTORY
Biggersville is the reigning state champ and has three total titles. Byers, which has zero championships, is making its fourth title game appearance and first in 18 years.
COACH SPEAK
“It’s going to be an up-tempo game. We both like to shoot the ball. They play a lot of man, I play a lot of zone. We try to impose our will, and they do the same.” – Byers’ James Sales
CLASS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
THE GAME
Tishomingo County (31-3) vs. Choctaw Central (27-4), 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tishomingo County d. Pass Christian 65-52 (OT)
Choctaw Central d. Newton County 49-43
THE MATCHUP
Perennial contender Choctaw Central is facing a Tishomingo County team that’s playing in its first state final since 1996. Central is coming off an ugly performance against Newton County in which it committed 25 turnovers and shot just 2 of 25 from 3-point range.
FOR TISHOMINGO CO. TO WIN
The Lady Braves have a big size advantage in the post with 6-foot-4 Clara Garland. Her range is limited, but if she can get the ball in position, Choctaw Central will have a tough time stopping her.
FOR CHOCTAW CENTRAL TO WIN
The Lady Warriors have to be locked in defensively. They not only have to handle Garland, they have to deal with guards Madison Bennett and Reese Moore. Bennett has deep 3-point range, and Moore can pick apart defenses off the dribble.
HISTORY
Choctaw Central owns seven state titles, with the most recent coming in 2018 in Class 3A. Tish County has made just one title game, losing to Oxford in 1996.
COACH SPEAK
“Choctaw Central has eliminated us two years in a row. Those have been frustrating learning experiences for this team. Hopefully we can change the outcome on such a big stage.” – Tishomingo County’s Brian Middleton
Brad Locke