Class 1A Girls Championship:
Ingomar vs. West Lowndes
THE GAME
Ingomar (22-9) vs. West Lowndes (19-5), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Ingomar d. Simmons 58-33
West Lowndes d. Biggersville 44-40
THE MATCHUP
West Lowndes starts five seniors, while Ingomar starts none. The Lady Falcons start two juniors, a sophomore, a freshman and an eighth-grader. But Ingomar has a strong tradition, of which these young players are very aware.
FOR INGOMAR TO WIN
The Lady Falcons looked right at home in the Big House in the win over Simmons. That poise will be crucial today against a West Lowndes team that went undefeated last season until losing to Pine Grove in the semifinals.
FOR WEST LOWNDES TO WIN
The Lady Panthers have won 12 in a row, so momentum and experience are both on their side. They’ve also got players like guards Tydajasha Hood and Averi Sanders, who combined for 31 points against Biggersville on Monday.
HISTORY
Ingomar has won 10 state titles, most recently in 2018. West Lowndes’ lone championship came in 2004.
COACH SPEAK
“For us to have a chance, we must be able to contain their guards defensively and protect the ball offensively.” – Ingomar’s Trent Adair, on West Lowndes
Class 1A Boys Championship:
Ingomar vs. Biggersville
THE GAME
Ingomar (29-5) vs. Biggersville (23-4), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Ingomar d. McEvans 64-48
Biggersville d. McAdams 62-30
THE MATCHUP
In Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey, Ingomar has two post players who can dominated inside. But Shugars has a sweet touch outside as well. Biggersville will counter with 6-foot-7 Cam Smith, and it has a deep backcourt led by Zae Davis and Devin Leatherwood.
FOR INGOMAR TO WIN
Sophomore Adin Johnson is Ingomar’s biggest scoring threat in the backcourt, and he’ll need to knock down some early 3-pointers. But the bigger concern for the Falcons’ guards might be how well they can defend Davis, Leatherwood and others.
FOR BIGGERSVILLE TO WIN
The Lions are playing their best ball of the season and certainly don’t need to change anything. What they don’t want is for this game to turn into a defensive slog, because that would favor Ingomar.
HISTORY
Ingomar won its sixth state championship last season. Biggersville has two titles, most recently in 2013.
COACH SPEAK
“They’re big, they’re athletic, and all five of them can score. … I know they’ve got shooters, and they’ve got a big guy, and they defend you well.” – Ingomar’s Jonathan Ashley, on Biggersville
Class 4A Girls Championship:
Pontotoc vs. Choctaw Central
THE GAME
Pontotoc (30-4) vs. Choctaw Central (25-3)
SEMIFINALS
Pontotoc d. Moss Point 37-21
Choctaw Central d. Pass Christian 72-49
THE MATCHUP
Choctaw Central can cause opponents problems all over the floor, but Pontotoc is a well-rounded team that plays strong defense. Pontotoc also has a lineup loaded with experience, and it beat Choctaw in last year’s quarterfinal round.
FOR PONTOTOC TO WIN
Sky Vaughn has had a breakout year offensively, and she’s always been a lockdown defender. A lot rides on her play. And the Lady Warriors can’t let Choctaw Central get on a roll, because that’s a dangerous game.
FOR CHOCTAW CENTRAL TO WIN
This is a team with extensive playoff experience, and it’s as fundamentally sound a group as you’re likely to see. Confidence should not be a problem.
HISTORY
Pontotoc owns four state titles, with the last one coming in 2012. Choctaw Central has seven gold balls, including back-to-back 3A titles in 2017 and ’18.
COACH SPEAK
“We played Choctaw in the playoffs last year and we know what they can do, we know what they’ve got. It’s no secret what Choctaw is.” – Pontotoc’s Kyle Heard