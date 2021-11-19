BALDWYN • Charleston’s offense is full of speed, but that didn’t show until the second half.
The Tigers had just one run of over 10 yards in the first half. But after the break, Charleston turned on the burners with four explosive runs and leaned on a strong defense that led them to a 28-10 win over Baldwyn in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday night.
Maybe the quickest Tiger of them all is 5-foot-9, 140-pound back Mook Prince. The senior took Charleston’s first offensive play of the second half 58 yards. Then, three plays later, he cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown for a 14-10 lead.
Early in the fourth, Prince’s cat-like quickness helped him race 49 yards untouched on his way to the endzone as the Tigers doubled up Baldwyn 20-10 with 9:38 to play.
“My linemen blocked, the big holes was there, and my speed was going to get me to the end zone, all day,” said Prince.
Baldwyn (10-3) drove into Charleston territory before a fumble recovered by Prince set up a 64-yard sprint from Corterrius Johnson just two plays later to seal the deal with 7:09 left.
The Bearcats had three turnovers and two turnovers on downs – one of which came after Braylon Pippin recovered Charleston’s only fumble at the Tigers’ 25 late in the third quarter.
“I don’t want to take anything away from them. They’re a really good football team,” said Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray. “They possessed the ball and took care of it. And that’s what you’ve got to do.”
Wade Barron opened the scoring with a 31-yard field goal on the Bearcats’ opening drive of the game. Charleston answered with a 22-yard TD pass from Rod O’Bannon to Terrance Marco for the 8-3 lead, before Baldwyn countered with an 11-play, 68-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard TD pass from Jamaury Marshall to Jojo Christian with 11 seconds left in the half.
Charleston (9-3) will face Leflore County (9-3) next week in the 2A North finals.
Extra Points
Turning Point: A long run inside the Charleston 30 was fumbled and recovered by Prince. Two plays later, Johnson hit the jets for a 64-yard TD run and added the conversion for the 28-10 lead with 7:09 to play.
Point Man: Prince had 149 yards and 2 TDs on 12 carries.
Talking Point: “We knew coming in they’d be fast and physical. They just kind of gashed us a few times there.” - Gray.
Notes
• Baldwyn was held to 99 yards rushing on 34 carries, well below its season average of 214.9 yards.
• Leflore County defeated East Webster 14-13 on Friday.
• Leflore County took down Charleston 30-22 in the regular season.