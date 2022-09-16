Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
SENATOBIA – Ripley’s starting defense has yet to give up a score this season.
That became very beneficial on Friday night, where the Tigers’ offense struggled but their defensive counterpart strangled Senatobia for a 6-0 road win over the defending Class 4A North champs.
The Warriors (3-1) had just 123 yards of offense and averaged 0.94 yards per carry against the Ripley (4-0) front.
“Our defense is just so rock solid,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “We just played when we needed to. Really, (Senatobia) didn’t get any opportunity to score, until that last drive.”
A Ripley fumble with 2:25 left gave Senatobia great field position and a chance to go win the game. The Warriors drove to the Tigers’ 24, where senior linebacker Jabez Johnson intercepted a pass and clinched the game.
“I just read the quarterback’s eyes and it led me right to it,” Johnson said. “It felt amazing, man.”
Kicker Freddy Lopez provided all the scoring. The junior soccer standout drilled a 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter and followed it with a 20-yarder with 1:03 left in the third after the Tigers’ drive that began on the Senatobia 13 stalled.
“The team elected him as one of the captains and you saw why tonight,” Liles said of Lopez.
Johnson’s pick was the Tigers’ fourth takeaway of the night. Jaki Holmes also had an interception on the Ripley side of midfield earlier in the fourth quarter. Charlie Coombs and Anthony Bell each recovered a fumble.
“We got some dogs on defense,” said Johnson. “A lot of people had us losing this game, but the coaches prepared us, and we came out here and shut them out.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Senatobia took over at the Ripley 46 with 2:25 left and gained 22 yards on two completions before Johnson’s INT sealed it.
Point Man: Lopez’ 47-yard field goal is a career-long, and the second longest in program history.
Talking Point: “We haven’t made it where we want to be, but we’re sort of heading in that direction.” - Ripley coach Perry Liles.
Notes
• Ripley has three shutouts this season. Holly Springs scored six points on a late touchdown in Week 2 for the only points against the Tigers.
• The Tigers had just 150 yards of offense, while totaling 13 penalties for 80 yards.
• Next week, Ripley visits Booneville, who they beat 21-9 a year ago.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.