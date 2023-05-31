Like two years ago, the Tigers are down 1-0 in the Class 5A baseball state finals after a 4-1 loss to East Central at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night. That 2021 team bounced back to claim the title.
“We’ve been down 1-0 in series before. We’ve had to play three games,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “Some of these guys on this field, they were here two years ago. That’s why we play three games.”
Game 2 will be Friday at 7 p.m.
Saltillo (27-9) will need to find some more offense after being two-hit by T.J. Dunsford (11-1). This year’s 5A Mr. Baseball took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with eight strikeouts against two walks.
“The biggest game changer was all three pitches were working for me,” said Dunsford, a senior. “… I realized this was my last (game) on the mound, and I went out there with some intensity.”
Saltillo ace Drake Douglas (9-4) went six innings, allowing six hits, striking out 10 and walking three. He battled sporadic wildness, with two hit batters and five wild pitches. It was a wild pitch that allowed East Central (27-10) to score its first run of the game, in the second inning.
The Hornets, who won the state title last year, scored three more in the sixth on an RBI single by Andrew Marble and a two-run double by Brandt Dickerson.
Senior Gavin McCoy (8-2, 2.97 ERA) will likely take the mound for Saltillo in Game 2, with sophomore Wilson Rodriguez (4-1, 1.67) on deck for Game 3 if needed.
“I feel real good about our two guy and three guy,” Reynolds said. “We’re built for a three-game series.”
Jacob Brown had both of Saltillo’s hits. His single with two outs in the fourth broke up Dunsford’s no-hitter, and he had an RBI hit in the seventh.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: A hit-by-pitch and two wild pitches set up Marble’s RBI single in the sixth. Douglas issued a walk and got two strikeouts before yielding Dickerson’s two-run double.
Big Stat: Dunsford threw 96 pitches – including 61 for strikes – in seven innings.
Coach Speak: “This environment, what’s at stake, it’s a big game, it’s a big atmosphere, and it took us a little while to get acclimated to that.” – Reynolds
