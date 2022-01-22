NEW ALBANY – Saltillo’s legs held up Saturday afternoon.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, the No. 4-ranked Tigers held off No. 8 Pontotoc for a 57-56 win at the Hotbed Classic.
COVID-19 issues have kept Saltillo (18-3) off the court, and the layoff’s effects were apparent in the second half. Pontotoc (12-11) trailed by 11 with 2:55 left in the third quarter but sliced it to 48-47 by the 4:05 mark of the fourth.
Saltillo managed to stay in front but nearly lost an eight-point lead in the final minute.
“Not bad for a two-week layoff,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said. “We stretched out a lead there, and then you could tell the kids were resting on defense, just because we hadn’t played since Jan. 8.”
The Tigers, who led 30-23 at halftime, leaned hard on big man Demetrius Duffy in the third quarter. That’s when the 6-foot-5 freshman scored eight of his 17 points.
“For a ninth grader, he’s coming along, getting better and better every game on both ends,” Lauderdale said.
Dee Howell’s 3-pointer made it a 41-30 game, and it was 47-39 entering the fourth.
Howell finished with 17 points and was point man against the press Pontotoc started employing after halftime. Saltillo committed 21 turnovers, but so did the Warriors.
“Our lack of consistency on defense hurt us,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “…We didn’t put enough consecutive stops in a row tonight.”
Saltillo shot 58.1% from the floor and had 32 points in the paint.
Jaylen Edwards led Pontotoc with 19 points, while Tyler Shephard had 16. The Warriors got back in the game behind the 3-point shot, including three from Zane Tipler during a 17-7 run.
Tipler finished with 11 points and five assists.
Pontotoc shot 7 of 13 from behind the arc in the second half. Edwards drained a triple to make it 57-54 with 9 seconds left, and then two Shephard free throws cut it to one with 4 seconds.
But Pontotoc could not get the ball back.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Duffy’s late bucket made it 57-49, and Pontotoc ran out of time.
Point Maker: Duffy shot 8 of 10 from the field, and he grabbed seven rebounds.
Talking Point: “We were tired, but Pontotoc’s a good team. We just had to fight through it.” – Howell