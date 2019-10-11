ABERDEEN • With its backs against the wall, Hatley came up with a big play on defense and turned that into a last-minute touchdown to open its Division 4-3A schedule with a huge win.
Jeremiah Metcalf recovered an Aberdeen fumble, and Nick Washington scored the game-winner on a 4-yard run with 30 seconds to go to give the Tigers (4-4, 1-0) a 21-18 victory
“We got a good pass rush, and someone hit the quarterback,” Metcalf said. “I saw the ball and took advantage of it.”
In addition to the game-winner, Washington found the end zone in the second to put Hatley up 14-12 at the half.
“I was fumbling and juggling the ball at first, but I got hold of it,” Washington said of his last score. “Our attitude changed completely after that fumble, and it enabled us to come out here and get it done.”
Markhel Hunt put Hatley up 7-0 with his 7-yard run midway through the first, but Aberdeen (1-7, 0-2) answered on a flea flicker from Jermaine Strong to Tae Johnson for a 52-yard scoring strike, then with a Johnathan Moore 50-yard run.
Washington gave the Tigers a lead that lasted until Moore’s 55-yard score on the first drive of the third quarter.
On Hatley’s game-winning drive, Kade Starling had a big reception on fourth down on a tipped pass, and Micah Turner had a catch to set up first and goal.
“We got some turnovers tonight that were huge,” Hatley coach Ken Adams said. “The catch on fourth down was huge also.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Kade Starling’s fourth-down catch kept Hatley’s game-winning drive alive.
Point Man: Hatley quarterback Markhel Hunt rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and sealed the win with an interception.
Talking Point: “We played a better game, but they made more plays than we did tonight.” – Aberdeen coach Alex Williams
Notes
• Alex Cooper had two key interceptions with Aberdeen driving deep in Hatley territory.
• This is the second year in a row that Hatley has started division play with a win.
• Both teams are on the road next week with Hatley at Noxubee County and Aberdeen at Houston.