The turnover battle could truly be a battle when Ripley and Itawamba AHS square off tonight in the second round of the Class 4A football playoffs.
Both teams are adept at getting the ball back: Ripley (9-2) has created 30 turnovers, while IAHS (10-1) has forced 31.
“We’ve faced good defenses all year long. Itawamba, to me, is sort of like our whole region – teams that are well-coached like them and play physical defense,” Ripley coach Perry Liles said.
The Indians have been led by outside linebacker Gavin Freeman. The senior is having a breakout season, having recorded a team-high six interceptions to go with four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
And then there’s safety Isaac Smith, who has five interceptions. He was a turnover machine last year, too, with four picks and five fumble recoveries. Smith, who is also the team’s leading rusher, was named the Division 1-4A overall MVP this week.
“He reminds me a lot of the way Ashton Shumpert played for us several years back,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “He’s a free safety who goes in there and does his job at a high level, and then he comes over on offense and does it at a high level.”
Ripley’s defense is led by cornerback C.J. Martin (four INTs) and linebacker Savion Brooks (three fumble recoveries). The Tigers have taken their defense to a higher level this season, which Liles credits to defensive coordinator Chad White.
“We practice running to the football and making the tackle when we get there,” Liles said. “When you hit hard and you emphasize good form in what you’re doing, good things like that happen.”
Also tonight
• Oxford (7-4) visits South Panola (8-2) in a first-round 6A game. These teams were supposed to meet during the regular season, but South Panola had to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues.
• In 2A, East Union (7-4) gets another crack at East Webster (7-3). The Urchins lost to the Wolverines, 23-21, on Sept. 23 when a field goal was blocked in the final minute.
• Aberdeen (6-5) is hosting a playoff game for the first time in six years when North Panola (8-1) pays a visit in 3A action.