NETTLETON – Nettleton's Davis Oswalt is no stranger to pitcher's duels this season.
The Tigers' ace picked up the win in his third one-run game of the year, this one a 1-0 victory in extra innings over division rival Amory on Monday.
"They were hitting the ball pretty well at the beginning of the game, and I settled down," Oswalt said. "I got my nerves calmed, hit my spots and let my defense work. This win is huge. We had to come out on top in this pitcher's duel."
Locked in a scoreless battle, Nettleton (11-3) took the lead in the bottom of the eighth when Jay Hawkins singled, stole second and third on a close play and scored on Carter Crawley's walkoff shot up the middle.
"I was just looking to put it in play, have a two-strike approach and go oppo," Crawley said. "We just got it done. It pumps me up and the whole team and fans up."
Nettleton missed an opportunity in the third to push some runs across when Crawley singled and was gunned down at the plate on Oswalt's double. Oswalt was also thrown out at home, trying to score on a wild pitch.
Amory had its best shot to score in the first with back-to-back one out hits from Bryce Glenn and Reed Stanford and was limited to just two hits the rest of the game, a double from Clayton Reese in the third and a single by Ethan Kimbrough in the fourth.
Oswalt struck out 10, allowed four hits and walked none in the win. Amory's Bo Rock nearly matched him in the duel, striking out seven.
The two meet again at Amory on Friday night.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hawkins' leadoff hit and two stolen bags set up the Tigers in the bottom of the eighth before Crawley's walkoff hit.
Big Stat: Oswalt retired Amory in order over the final four innings.
Coach Speak: "Tip your cap to Bo Rock because he pitched his tail off. Davis pitched his tail off. We told them coming in it would be a dogfight and a playoff type atmosphere." - Nettleton coach Joseph Koon