NETTLETON – Davis Oswalt was back in form with the Division 1-3A championship on the line Tuesday night.
The Nettleton senior went 6 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight as the Tigers (16-8, 8-2) claimed first place with a 7-1 win over Booneville.
"Davis looked great out there and competed his tail off," Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. "Their hitters battled and put together some quality at-bats, which is expected out of Booneville, but no doubt about it, he set the tone for us."
Oswalt allowed his lone run in the third on Jackson McCoy's RBI double.
He helped his own cause at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and a pair of RBIs. Leadoff man Adam Adkins was 4 for 4 on the night.
Nettleton had the big inning in the second, scoring three runs, which included a double from Drew Humble and singles from Adkins and Oswalt.
Evan Smith added an RBI single in the fourth after Jackson Cheek was intentionally walked ahead of him, and he also closed out the game, getting the final out with a strikeout.
Nettleton's defense helped its cause as Oswalt threw out a runner at second who tried to advance on an error, and catcher Cade Oswalt gunned down Kyle Church at third base after his double in the fifth.
"I just let my defense work, and Booneville did a good job running my pitch count up by fouling balls off," Oswalt said. "We got some big outs in big situations."
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Oswalt set the tone right away, striking out the side after a leadoff error in the first.
Big Stat: Adkins and Oswalt combined to go 7 for 8 at the plate with three RBIs.
Coach Speak: "Davis was able to get after it on both sides of the plate, which was huge, and Adam has been working hard, and for him to step up in his new leadoff role, he put the pressure on them from the top of the lineup, getting on base." – Koon on his first two hitters in the lineup