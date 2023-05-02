RIPLEY – Ripley made some loud outs through the first three innings.
But one loud swing from junior Cooper Davis sparked an offensive rally that saw the Tigers pull always for an 8-3 win in Game 1 of the Class 4A second-round playoff series.
The teams meet again on Wednesday at Mooreville for Game 2 at 7 p.m.
Mooreville starting pitcher, Caden Carroll and Ripley ace Ty Long kept things scoreless through three, before Davis pummeled a fastball over the left field wall to leadoff the bottom of the fourth to break the tie.
“You always want score first in a playoff game,” said Davis. “It gets the crowd on your side, gets the energy back in your dugout. We were getting kind of quiet there because we were hitting (Carroll), but just not the way we wanted to.”
The straight line on the scoreboard turned crooked in the fifth, as the Tigers scored seven runs on six hits and two walks, chasing Carroll after 4 2/3 innings.
Long highlighted the frame by helping his cause with a two-run homer to right field to jumpstart the scoring frenzy.
Ripley (16-10) totaled nine hits and struck out just three times on the night.
“Offensively, that’s probably one of the better efforts we’ve had all year,” said Ripley head coach Joel Gafford. “Everybody didn’t go 3 for 4, but we got a sac when we needed it, we got a bunt down when we needed it, we did what we had to do. Even a lot of our outs were loud outs.”
Long took an 8-0 lead on a one-hit performance into the seventh before giving up three straight singles to the Troopers (15-12-1) as he exited the game with two outs. The Southern Miss commit was charged with three earned runs on four hits while striking out 11 to just three walks.
“Ty started good but kind of wasted some pitches in the middle innings and at the end there, but even a bad night for him is still a pretty good night,” said Gafford.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Following Long’s two-run shot in the fifth, Ryan Scott and Aiden Ketchum drew bases-loaded walks before Tanner Allen had a RBI on a sac fly and Jack Fortune nailed a 2-RBI double in the 7-run frame.
Big Stat: Long sits at 146 strikeouts over 71 innings of work this season.
Coach Speak: “You’re going to Mooreville. They don’t lose over there. It’s going to be another hostile environment with a lot of folks there. One (game) feels good but you still have to go over there and play your best baseball to beat them.” - Gafford, on Game 2 matchup.
