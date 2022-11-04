RIPLEY – Ripley’s games have gone perfect to script for the most part this season.
Such was the case in Friday night’s first-round Class 4A matchup with Corinth, where the Tigers jumped out to a big early lead and subsequently chewed the clock the rest of the way for a 24-3 victory.
Ripley (10-1) travels to top-ranked Louisville next week in the second round.
It was an aggressive start in the passing game behind quarterback Ty Long. A 42-yard touchdown connection to Jaki Holmes on the opening drive was followed by a 4-yard scoring pass to C.J. Martin on the ensuing possession for the 14-0 lead.
“I thought we could throw it on them,” Ripley coach Perry Liles said. “We threw it out of multiple formations. And I thought (Long) made really good decisions.”
Ripley thought it had a 21-0 lead on an 11-yard pass, but a holding penalty negated the score, resulting in a missed 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Martin provided a short field with an interception, and kicker Freddy Lopez bounced back with a make from 35 yards for the 17-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first half.
Corinth (5-6) had just one first down in its first four drives. But after a short punt placed them on the Ripley 30, the Warriors marched to the Tigers’ 4, where they settled for a 21-yard field goal from Eli Burciaga.
Ripley’s defense controlled things the rest of the way, especially after a big hit sidelined quarterback Brawner Cregeen near the end of the third quarter. Corinth had just 154 yards of offense (97 rushing, 57 passing) and was 1 of 10 on third downs.
“It’s playoff football. They’re a good team, every team is a good team, you get down early to a good team, it’s incredibly hard,” said Corinth coach Justin Dye. “We had trouble executing in some areas. Some things just didn’t go our way, that if they had, it’s a whole different ballgame.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: After forcing a three-and-out to start the second half, Ripley pushed its lead to 24-3 with a 10-play, 50-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard TD run from Jaylen Brooks.
Point Man: Long was 10 of 17 for 150 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 36 yards on five carries.
Talking Point: “The scripted plays are what we practice, and that’s what we’re going to run, we’ve just got to execute them.” – Liles
Notes
• Ripley totaled 426 yards of offense: 276 rushing and 150 passing.
• Anthony Bell, Charlie Coombs and Cooper Davis each recorded a sack for the Tigers.
• Louisville is 3-0 against Ripley, including a third-round 28-22 playoff win in 2007.
