PEARL – It was a bad day for Saltillo to have a bad day at the ballpark.
The Tigers were throttled by East Central 11-0 in five innings in Game 3 of the Class 3A baseball state title series at Trustmark Park on Saturday.
It was the fourth state championship for East Central (28-11) and second in a row.
The Hornets stung early and often, plating six runs in the first inning. Saltillo (28-10) didn’t help itself by committing three errors in the inning, and starting pitcher Wilson Rodriguez (4-2) was pulled before he could record an out.
“The first inning snowballed,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “We were expecting a lot different outcome with Wilson. He’s been really good all year. … There was blood in the water and they knew it, and they attacked, attacked, attacked.”
East Central scored three more in the second inning. Peyton McLean had a sac fly, and then Andrew Marble and Anthony Tanner scored on back-to-back wild pitches for a 9-0 lead.
Through the first two games of the series, the Hornets struggled to find consistent offense, totaling just five runs while hitting .224. They had nine hits in Game 3.
“We had a meeting today before (batting practice) and went back through our whole offensive approach, our whole mentality when we step to the plate,” East Central coach Bo Long said. “And I hope that helped. But more than likely we just happened to have a good day.”
Saltillo managed only one hit against Brayson Owenby (7-0). The senior walked four batters and hit three others, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize. They stranded eight runners in the game and 19 for the series.
“They were able to keep us off-balance. We were struggling for every hit we got,” Reynolds said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Logan Terry’s RBI double got the scoring started in the first, and Nate Trochessett followed with a two-run single. Tanner and T.J. Dunsford each had an RBI singles.
Big Stat: Five of East Central’s runs were unearned.
Coach Speak: “I know that was a run-rule game, but I never felt good until that last out was made.” – Long
