RIDGELAND – It came down to very end, but Saltillo is moving on.
After giving up the tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation, the Tigers were able to get past Ridgeland 2-1 in overtime (3-1 on penalty kicks) in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A boys soccer playoffs on Saturday afternoon.
Saltillo (12-7) will travel to Lafayette for the North half title game on Tuesday.
“The resilience of the kids is what pushed us through. Got an early lead and gave it up in the final minutes of regulation, and we were able to fight through overtime,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “In the shootout when my freshmen missed his opportunity, the upperclassmen stepped up.”
Saltillo struck first 15 minutes into the first half as Thaxton Weems scored off a free kick.
The score stayed the same all the way until two minutes left in regulation, when Diego Ortiz took a pass inside the 18-yard box and found the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
In all four overtime periods, neither team had many scoring chances or shots on goal.
In the shootout, Reed Bingham scored on Saltillo’s first attempt, and Ridgeland (14-9-1) missed its first attempt. After Saltillo missed its second attempt, Ridgeland’s Jonah Herrera scored to even the shootout.
Weems scored Saltillo’s next attempt, and after Ridgeland missed its fourth attempt, Weston Kingsley made his penalty kick to seal the win for the Tigers.
“One of the kids said this was like a boxing match – we kept taking each others’ hits back and forth. It was a heckuva match and hate to see a team lose a game like that,” Reeder said. “Glad we were able to come out with the win and now on to Lafayette, a team we know really well.”
Allowing the late goal did not shake Saltillo’s confidence.
“Scored early off the free kick and then had the lead for 78 minutes, and then to give up a goal at the end is something we had to deal with and overcome,” Weems said. “Just had to play through it and had opportunities to score and didn’t capitalize in regulation, and then overtime we really didn’t have any chances. In PK’s we were able to make ours, and glad we’re moving on.”
(G) Lafayette 3, Ridgeland 1
Lillie Grace McCutchen scored two of the three Lady Commodore second-half goals to lift Lafayette over Ridgeland in the third round of the 5A girls playoffs.
Lafayette (17-4-1) will travel to either Saltillo or Vicksburg for Class 5A North state on Tuesday.
“First half we gave up one and just couldn’t get going, but I’m super proud of the grit to come back and to refocus and put it together in the second half,” Lafayette coach Melinda Scruggs said. “Ridgeland has improved a lot and was a physical team. Lillie Grace was big for us today, and glad we’re moving on to face whoever we get on Tuesday.”
Aiyanah Jones scored the final goal for the Lady Dores off a free kick.
Sierra Bennett scored the lone goal for Ridgeland (10-9-5) off a free kick in the first half.
