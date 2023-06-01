PEARL – For Cole Tingle and the Resurrection Catholic baseball program, the last nine months have been pretty tough.
Lee Tingle, who was Cole’s uncle and was named the head coach of the Eagles last August, died in December less than two months after being diagnosed with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease, a rare brain disease.
Along with a couple of big innings and the pitching of Cole Tingle, Resurrection beat West Union 10-1 in to sweep the series and claim the MHSAA Class 1A baseball state championship for the second consecutive year at Trustmark Park on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the second state title in school history for Eagles (27-9).
“We’ve played for him all season long and endured a lot over the last nine months, and the players have come out each day and put forth the effort to get to this point,” Resurrection head coach Aron Frederic said. “This one is for him and the Tingle family and for (his son) Trace and Cole. He was a big part of this program, and we wouldn’t be here today celebrating without him. We loved him and admired him, and he did so much for all of us.”
Cole Tingle gave up back-to-back singles in the top of the first inning but didn’t allow hit the rest of the game. Greer Manning hit a sacrifice fly to center to give West Union a 1-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until the fifth, when Resurrection scored four runs in bottom half. Walker Frederic hit an RBI infield single to tie the game, and then Jesus San Miguel followed with an RBI single to left to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead. Frederic and San Miguel scored on back-to-back wild pitches to give Resurrection a 4-1 lead.
In the sixth, the Eagles plated six runs to take a 10-1 lead, highlighted by two-run double from Justin San Miguel.
Tingle (9-2) made his last pitching start one to remember as he tossed a complete-game two-hitter with five strikeouts.
“I just threw strikes and let the defense play behind me. We knew they could swing the bats, and after the first inning I was able to settle down,” Tingle said. “We knew it was coming with Uncle Lee. He just worked hard, and he prepared us right for it. This feels great, and we couldn’t have done it without Uncle Lee.”
Jesus San Miguel was named series MVP.
Cole Willard and Jon Grey Morrison got the lone two hits for West Union (28-6). Willard took the loss on the mound.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Resurrection scored four runs in the fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
Big Stat: West Union committed three errors.
Coach Speak: “Cole gave us everything he could for us to win; it just wasn’t our day. They’re a really good team and two-time state champs for a reason.” – West Union’s Ashley Russell
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.