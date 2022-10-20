There’s a budding volleyball dynasty in Lafayette County.
Regents of Oxford won its second-straight state title on Wednesday, beating West Memphis Christian 3-0 to capture the MAIS Division III crown. The Lions beat Hillcrest Christian in Monday’s semifinals.
As was the case last season, the toughest part of Regents’ schedule was not in the playoffs. The Lions (19-14) played several matches against MHSAA Class 5A and 6A teams and beat many of them, including Tupelo, Clinton, Lafayette (twice) and this year’s 5A champion, Lake Cormorant.
“Our schedule, I made it insanely hard,” coach Kacie Hengler said. “I’m not worried about my record, even though we had a winning record. I just want to see them play good volleyball, and the only way to play good volleyball is to play others who play good volleyball.”
Regents is one of the smallest schools in the state. There are only three girls in the junior class, and they all play volleyball. Most of the sophomores play, too.
In other words, most female students at Regents play for Hengler.
“I really don’t make it about the wins and losses, I just make it about growth and improvement and taking pride in our craft and what we do,” Hengler said. “I’m really big on culture. We’ve established a really healthy culture, so girls want to be there, they want to be a part of it.”
There is only one senior on this year’s team – Sydney Fuller – but the younger players all have a wealth of experience. Sophomore Lauren Niemeyer is a third-year starter and had a huge season, recording 380 kills, 267 digs and 43 service aces. Her younger sister, eighth grader Maddie, had 709 assists and 276 digs.
And then there’s junior Bailey Ray, who had 257 kills, 229 digs and 86 aces. And sophomore Myla Meurrier, who notched 140 kills, 274 digs and 44 aces.
As the stats show, Regents players don’t specialize in one area.
“That’s always my goal as a coach in general – I love well-rounded players,” Hengler said. “If you look at Brazil, which is known for great volleyball, that is a rule that they have, that you can’t even play a position until you hit high school. So I’ve kind of adopted that philosophy, whether it’s in club or in school ball.”
Considering how strong Regents has been, one wonders if the Lions could win a state title at the MHSAA level. Hengler, who used to be head coach at 6A Oxford, sure thinks so.
“I definitely think 5A. 6A, the way that we finished the season, we definitely would have given them a fight,” she said. “It would’ve been a battle.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.