It’s that time of year where time becomes more of an abstract concept rather than a concrete linear path. We’re in the midst of the high school basketball playoffs, which as always are bleeding into the start of the spring sports seasons, like baseball and softball.
In fact, there are several baseball and softball games scheduled for today, if you’re so inclined to go and watch. Why, it’ll be almost 60 degrees while the sun’s out – nearly baseball weather!
I wrote recently about how soccer doesn’t belong in winter, so don’t get me started on spring sports starting in mid-February. Or football starting in August. OK, sorry, I digress.
There’s a reason basketball is my favorite sport to cover: It’s played in a climate-controlled gym, and the games don’t usually take more than 90 minutes.
Honestly, the worst part about this time of year for me is all the schedules I have to type up: playoff schedules, weekly baseball schedules, weekly softball schedules. If you find any mistakes in my work, it’s likely because I was typing late at night when I was dog tired, and also I have cataracts, and staring at a screen all day isn’t good for them.
The best part about this time of year is there’s more than enough to write about. I went to Nettleton on Monday, Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, and I’ll be at basketball games Friday and Saturday.
Also this week, I’ve written about New Site’s Lily Whitley scoring 50 points in a game, Tupelo’s tennis team, Saltillo hiring a new football coach, and back on Sunday we had our baseball/softball preview package.
As soon as the state basketball tournament ends, I’ll head to a nearby diamond.
In the midst of all this, I also have to compile our All-Area soccer teams, and soon after, our All-Area basketball teams. It would be really cool if time could stop for a bit so I can get caught up.
So yeah, it’s pretty crazy right now, but I have no complaints. I was at Tupelo High School’s career fair on Thursday, helping represent the Journal, and I told some of the kids that while I’ve never made much money in this business, I don’t want to be doing anything else.
Sure would be nice if I could remember what day it was, though.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.