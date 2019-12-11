Tishomingo County’s Katie Powers signed with NAIA basketball powerhouse Freed-Hardeman on Tuesday.
The senior guard is averaging 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Lady Braves (9-2), who are ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal. Powers is a fourth-year starter.
Freed-Hardeman, which plays in the American Midwest Conference, won the NAIA national championship in 2018. Last season the Lady Lions went 34-3 and reached the national semifinals, and they’re off to a 6-3 start this year.
Freed-Hardeman is located in Henderson, Tennessee.