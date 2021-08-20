After the departure of offensive coordinator Sam Hathorn, Zach Glover was promoted to fill that spot. Also, Bobby Felker and Scott Marlin have been added to the staff.
OFFENSE
Blake Counce (Sr.) returns at quarterback. He can be dynamic – he’s the fastest player on the team – but will need to cut down on the interceptions.
A deep backfield is led by Chandler Williams (Jr.) and Bryan Scales (Sr.), with Tristan Stanford (So.) as the fullback. That trio had a combined 17 carries last season.
The wide receivers are an inexperienced group but have some athleticism. Mason Daniel (Sr.), Austin Hankins (Jr.) and Rylee Weeks (Jr.) are among those who will see action.
The only offensive lineman with experience is Austin Hairrell, a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder. The biggest loss here was Jim Riley, who is now a preferred walk-on at Mississippi State.
DEFENSE
Leading tackler Tyriek Duckett is gone, but the Braves could still be tough at linebacker. Scales, an all-division defensive back last year, has moved to outside linebacker. And coach Richard Russo is very high on freshman middle linebacker Tristan Poling.
Three seniors populate the line: Caleb Bonds, Seth Stidham and Jackson Stuart.
The cornerbacks will be Hankins and Chase Hopkins (Sr.). Gage Tackett (Sr.) and Joshua Moore (Sr.) are the safeties.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Weeks and Mason Daniel will share kicking and punting duties. Daniel will also be on returns along with Scales.
X-FACTOR
Three of Tishomingo County’s losses last year were by 10 points or less. If they can learn to close out games, a playoff berth might be within reach.
COACH SPEAK
“This team has more talent, more potential than the 2020 squad, but that’s all it is at this point, is potential.” – Richard Russo