Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2021 record: 1-9, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Cory Quinn (1st year)
3 Players to Watch
Owen Nash
LB, So.
• Made 50 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 sacks.
Tristan Poling
LB, So.
• Recorded 102 tackles, 8 TFL.
Chandler Williams
Sr., QB/LB
• Rushed for 614 yards, 7 TDs on 122 carries; made 24 tackles on defense.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Cory Quinn enters his first season as head coach. He has been recruiting the halls at school, bringing in several first-year players.
OFFENSE
The tough-running Chandler Williams (Sr.) takes over at quarterback, which he played some last season when not at running back.
The top two running backs are Jaxson Pryce-Jones (Sr.) – a converted tight end – and Triston Stanford (Jr.), both of whom saw plenty of game action last fall.
A couple of newcomers will start at outside receiver: seniors Landon Hemphill and Blayne Sparks. Ethan Finkle (Sr.) is in the slot, and Austin Hankins (Sr.) will see time there as well.
Right tackle Caleb Curtis (Jr.) and left guard McKinley Davis (Sr.) are returning starters on the line.
DEFENSE
The Braves will be young up front; Caleb Norman is the lone senior of the bunch.
Linebacker is another story. While young there, too, it’s an experienced group with sophomores Tristan Poling and Owen Nash playing on the outside. Those two had a combined 22 tackles-for-loss last year.
Pryce-Jones and Stanford will be the middle linebackers. Williams and Ashton Browning (Sr.) will also get snaps here.
The secondary features Hemphill and Chase Booker (So.) at the cornerback spots. Finkle will play rover, while Sparks is at free safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rylee Weeks (Sr.) will both punt and kick. Finkle and Stanford are the main options in the return game.
X-FACTOR
The defensive line must do its job so Poling and Nash can maximize their play-making abilities.
COACH SPEAK
“He’ll bring an intensity to our offense, something that didn’t show up on film as much last year.” – Cory Quinn, on QB Chandler Williams
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.