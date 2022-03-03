JACKSON – Malaka Morris picked the right time to have the game of her life.
In her first career start.
Behind the play of Morris and a stiff defense, Choctaw Central held on to beat Tishomingo County 56-49 to claim the MHSAA Girls Class 4A State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday night.
It’s the eighth state championship overall and first state title for the Lady Warriors (29-4) since 2018.
“We have a goal every year and this is it. To win the goal ball,” said Choctaw Central coach Bill Smith. “We put in the game plan and that was to slow down Tishomingo County and it worked to perfection. I couldn’t have asked for any more from this team and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Choctaw Central never trailed.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 10-4 lead to begin the game and held a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Tishomingo County went on a 9-2 run to begin the second quarter to tie the game at 18-18. Choctaw Central went on a quick 5-0 to regain the lead at 23-18 midway through.
Tishomingo County tied the game at 23 with just over two minutes left in the first half, however Choctaw Central went on an 8-1 run to end the first half to take a 31-24 lead at halftime.
“That was big because I knew as long as we stayed ahead, we were going to be fine,” Smith said. “We boxed out and they turned it over four times in a row and we took advantage of that.”
To begin the second half the Lady Warriors opened the game on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 38-26.
They closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run to a 46-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Tishomingo County's Madison Bennett, who had 26 points against Pass Christian in the semifinals, was held to four points.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Lady Braves cut the Choctaw Central lead to four points on two different occasions.
Taya Willis hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal it.
“All I told the girls at halftime was we need to win the next 16 minutes,” Smith said. “They didn’t panic when they cut it down to four and did what they to do to win.”
Morris had a game-high 20 points to lead Choctaw Central and was named the game’s most valuable player.
“This feels good cause last year we lost in this game, and we didn’t want to finish second again,” Morris said. “We just had to play defense and keep the lead.”
UT-Martin signee Clara Garland had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tishomingo County (31-4).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Choctaw Central went on a 8-1 run to end the first half to take a 31-24 lead.
Point Maker: The Braves shot just 2 for 16 from three point range and 19-for-63 from the field.”
Talking Point: “They did good job on Madison and not given here much at all,” said Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton. “We had to play catch-up the whole game and their defensive game plan frustrated us.”