Spence Coffman had to do a double-take to make sure it was real.
While watching the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, he saw his name pop up in the 19th round, as the 570th overall pick by the San Diego Padres.
“There’s that moment of, is this real? Once I took a second glance and saw that it was real, I was jumping around for about five minutes, I was so excited,” said Coffman, a shortstop from Tishomingo County High School.
He said he plans to sign with the Padres and will soon head to Arizona for a rookie camp.
As a senior at Tishomingo County, Coffman batted .507 with 12 doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He committed only one error in 67 fielding chances.
As good as he was in high school, Coffman is looking forward to making baseball a full-time endeavor.
“In school I played basketball, and basketball takes up a lot of time, and so does school,” he said. “I want to see how good I can really be if that’s my focus. It’s literally my job now, so it’s going to be everything I do. I think I’ll get really good at it.”
Coffman is the only area high schooler to be drafted this year. He said he knew he might be selected late in the 20-round draft.
“This is what I’ve dreamed of since I was – I can’t even think how far back,” Coffman said. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a trip.”
He’s also quite happy it was the Padres who drafted him. He cited their strong minor league system, and also the big club’s playing style.
“I love their style of play in the MLB; they’ve got a certain swag to them, so I think it’s a perfect fit.”
