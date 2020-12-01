M.D. Jennings sensed early on that his Calhoun City team could compete for a state title this season – if the players stayed healthy.
And in this autumn of uncertainty, staying healthy has meant not only avoiding injuries, but avoiding COVID-19.
The Wildcats (10-2) have managed to avoid both, and they will play for the Class 2A state championship on Saturday against Taylorsville (11-1). Kickoff at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson is 3 p.m.
“We got off to a slow start, but the kids finally started to grow up,” Jennings, the Wildcats’ first-year coach, said during an online press conference on Monday. “We had lot of new faces coming into this season. …. We felt if we made it through the non-division games healthy, we’d have a chance to play for a state championship.”
Back in the summer, the 2020 football season seemed to be in peril. COVID was hitting teams left and right, forcing them to halt offseason workouts.
And then the start of the season was delayed by two weeks.
“I definitely had doubts a few months ago we would ever make it this far,” said Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe, whose Chargers (12-0) will try to win a second-straight 6A title when they face Oak Grove (12-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Challenging road to Jackson
Once the season got going, there were postponements and cancellations. But the four area teams playing in Jackson this week were able to avoid any major coronavirus issues.
For West Point, getting to Jackson was fraught with non-pandemic obstacles. The Green Wave (10-3) have won the last four 5A titles and will meet West Jones (12-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
West Point has suffered as many losses this season as it had the previous four seasons combined.
“We learned how to practice better after coming off losses. Our kids never dropped their heads,” coach Chris Chambless said.
Biggersville (13-0) faced all sorts of obstacles, too – namely history. The Lions had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs before this season, but now they find themselves squaring off against Lumberton (11-1) for the 1A title at 3 p.m. Friday.
Starting quarterback Quinton Knight went down with a knee injury before the season. His replacement, Drew Rowsey, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.
Despite all that, coach Stan Platt liked his team’s chances of reaching Jackson.
“We opened up with a very good TCPS team, and as the season progressed, playing Smithville and playing Baldwyn, and we had good wins there, we felt like we were getting pretty strong and we had a good chance,” Platt said.