Luke Hargett is about as well prepared for his first head coaching job as someone can be.
Hargett was approved as Nettleton’s baseball coach on Tuesday. He replaces Joseph Koon, who went to Tupelo to be an assistant coach.
Hargett has spent the past four seasons at Madison Central, which just won the Class 6A state championship.
The head coach there is Patrick Robey, who gave Hargett his first assistant coaching job while at Lafayette.
After a year there, Hargett worked at Pearl under Brian Jones and then at New Albany under John Walker.
“I was very fortunate to work with those guys,” Hargett said. “I could lean on them for aspects of managing a game and running a program.”
The 30-year-old is a Fulton native who played baseball for Itawamba AHS, ICC and Mississippi College. So he’s familiar with Nettleton, which has a perennially strong Class 3A program.
The Tigers were 22-11 this past season and reached the third round of the playoffs.
“In talking to a lot of different coaches and people that have played there, the community support, the tradition they have there for winning, but also the people that come out of the program – everybody I talked to raved about it. That was consistent with how I remembered them,” Hargett said.
‘Absolute blast’
At Madison Central, he worked with a program that reached unprecedented heights in 2021. The Jaguars went 34-2 and finished as the No. 1-ranked team in the country according to Baseball America.
Hargett said coaching there was “an absolute blast” and that it was tough to leave. But he feels that now is the right time to test himself as a head coach.
Plus, he and his wife, Kaci, have one child, which means this move will make the grandparents happy.
“We felt like it was time to take on that challenge, and this opportunity presented itself,” said Hargett. “… We’re eager to get started over there at Nettleton.”