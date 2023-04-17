Ken Topps helped Shannon football thrive when he was a quarterback. Now he hopes to do the same as head coach.
Topps received school board approval Monday night to be the Red Raiders’ next head man. He takes over for Darryl Carter, who left after 11 seasons to be head coach at Heidelberg.
Topps, 39, was an assistant coach for Carter the past two years. He was also a star QB for Shannon for three seasons (1999-2001), a stretch during which the Red Raiders had a record of 35-5.
“It’s one of those full-circle dreams that you have,” Topps said. “It’s been 21 years since I’ve graduated, and being able to come back the last two as an assistant coach and now as head coach, (I want) to help continue on what coach Carter was doing here and build and restore it back to what we used to be, what we can be.”
Carter was 55-68 at Shannon and made the playoffs every season – but never won a postseason game. The team was 6-5 last fall.
Topps was named interim head coach a couple of weeks ago, and the Red Raiders opened spring drills Monday. He said the transition has been smooth thus far.
“There’s so much I want to get done this spring,” Topps said. “The most important thing is building this team up, making sure everybody out there is on the same page, that we’re operating as a complete unit all the way through – offense, defense, special teams. Even the managers that we have, the coaching staff, everybody (should) understand that it’s one huge family.”
This is the second head coaching job for Topps. He spent four seasons at Nettleton (2016-19), which at the time was a struggling program. He went 15-26 there and got the Tigers to the Class 3A playoffs in his final season.
Topps had taken over for Mike Scott, who was his coach at Shannon.
“I’ve been up under some great head coaches and have plucked a lot of great information from them,” Topps said. “I feel like me bringing all that home is a winning formula.”
