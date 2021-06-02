PEARL – It was a strange and unsettling day at the ballpark for East Union.
The Urchins’ ace took a sharp ground ball to his head, there were two weather delays, and Taylorsville cruised to a 5-1 win in Game 1 of the Class 2A state finals at Trustmark Park on Wednesday.
The game was called after five innings due to rain. Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
East Union starter Carter Phillips was struck in the left ear by a hard one-hopper in the top of the first inning. He was taken to the hospital but did not suffer a concussion, so he should be available to pitch later in the series.
“He busted his ear pretty good,” East Union coach Chris Basil said. “He’s our leader, and he’s wanted this worse than anybody. It’s terrible that it happened to him in that way, but hopefully he can come back and pitch either Friday or Saturday.”
After Phillips left, the Urchins (27-6) turned to Ross Cochran (1-1), who had thrown 12 innings all season. He was touched for four runs in the second inning as the Tartars opened up a 5-1 lead.
Taylorsville starter Aiden Moffett (8-1), an LSU commit, pitched just two innings. Ted Page followed with three innings of no-hit ball.
“After sitting I just didn’t feel comfortable running him back out there. He’d had two delays,” Taylorsville coach Dusty Hillman said of Moffett. “You’ve got to give all the credit in the world to the kid we brought in behind him. He didn’t give up a hit and kept us in the ballgame and kept us with the lead.”
The Tartars (27-9) collected eight hits. Ty Keyes had two of them to go with two RBIs.
Cochran lasted two innings before giving way to eighth-grader Ben Basil, who allowed no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Taylorsville scored on an error, a fielder’s choice, a sac fly and a Keyes RBI single in the four-run second.
Big Stat: Taylorsville won despite stranding nine baserunners.
Coach Speak: “With (Phillips) being the leader, it’s tough to come back from that. I thought Ross came in and did a good job.” – Basil