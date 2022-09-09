Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Houston has played stellar defense through two weeks of the football season, but tonight’s challenge will be daunting.
The Hilltoppers (2-0) are visiting Shannon (1-1), which has already rushed for 701 yards. And if thunderstorms materialize as expected, then it will be a very muddy track.
“The defense is playing well, but we’ve got a big challenge in front of us,” Houston coach Baylor Dampeer said. “Their offensive line’s big, they’ve rushed for a ton of yards. … And it’s going to be wet, so obviously that’s going to be enhanced.”
Houston’s defense has been led by a trio of linebackers: Jamal Cooperwood, Doug Jones and Jordan Pratt. They’ve combined to make 60 tackles. Lineman Brandon Watkins, who has 12 tackles and 5 tackles-for-loss, has also been huge.
The Hilltoppers have forced nine turnovers. That’s always a critical stat, and more so on a wet field.
“You’re always trying to create turnovers, but it kind of takes two sides to get those. Them screwing it up, as much as anything, and then you being opportunistic. So whoever is the most opportunistic will come out on top,” Dampeer said.
Shannon’s run game is led by Kegan Ruff, who has 270 yards and three TDs on 30 carries. Veteran quarterback Jamarcus Shines has rushed for 238 yards and two TDs on 29 carries.
“We’ve got to play downhill defensively and gang tackle the quarterback. He’s a big kid and runs the ball hard,” Dampeer said.
Houston has a strong run game, too, led by 2021 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Washington. He has 321 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries. Cooperwood has also contributed on that side of the ball, with 151 yards and a touchdown.
“They’ll be tough to stop,” Dampeer said of Shannon, “but hopefully we’ll be able to match their intensity running the ball and find a way to get off the field.”
