Belmont’s baseball team has made a swift turnaround, thanks in part to a transfer from Mexico.
The Cardinals are 8-3 overall, 4-2 in Division 1-2A in Michael Hindman’s first season as head coach. They won only six games last season.
The team got a big boost when Luis Cano moved from Mexico to live with his mother in Belmont. Cano, a senior, has led the way on the mound and at the plate.
“Any time you get a kid with his ability to break 90-plus on the gun and consistently throw strikes, and his presence on the field and on the mound, it’s been big,” Hindman said. “And it’s rubbed off on a lot of our younger guys as well as our older guys.”
Cano is batting .348 with 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored. On the mound, he’s 4-1 with a 1.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 25 innings.
He has signed to play for East Central Community College.
“He has a real professional approach to everything as far as his mindset. His goal is to get to the next level and be able to play college baseball,” Hindman said.
Pitching has been Belmont’s biggest strength thus far. The Cardinals are only hitting .256 as a team, but the pitchers have a collective ERA of 2.89.
“Our bullpen’s been really big, too,” Hindman said. “We made a few adjustments there early in the year, and since we’ve done that, our bullpen’s been real big for us.”
Offensively, Dylan Deckley leads with a .433 batting average, while Cade Stephens is hitting .333.
The Cardinals are coming off a 15-5 loss on Monday to division foe East Union, which reached the state finals last season. They get another shot at the Urchins on Friday at home.
“In order for us to compete with them and potentially beat them, it’s going to take us playing great defense and being able to match them tit for tat,” said Hindman. “Luis will be pitching on Friday, so that will give us a chance.”