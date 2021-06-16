SPRINGVILLE • Audria Houston has had no problem fitting in with her new team.
The rising junior recently transferred from Oxford to Tupelo. The Lady Wave are in their third week of summer competition, and Houston has already settled in.
“It happened pretty quick because they took me in as one of theirs, and they started to talk to me and welcomed me to the team,” Houston said. “On the court it was just like normal, because I felt like I’d played with them already.”
The guard is a huge pick-up for Tupelo, which went 19-7 last season and reached the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. Last season Houston averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
She’ll share point guard duties with senior Shakinah Jackson and freshman Nadia Norfleet.
“I think she’s one of the top five guards in the state,” coach Matt Justice said. “She is a scorer, and she takes our team to a whole other level.”
The Lady Wave will be even more fast-paced than normal next season, and it’s a style of play that Houston loves. Even with junior forward Mikayla Riley and freshman guard Jade Rucker sidelined this summer with ACL injuries, Tupelo was full speed ahead during Monday’s action at South Pontotoc.
Versatile lineup
Lamarah Cleaves, a sophomore center, showed her newfound ability to keep up.
“The biggest thing with us this year that’s different from last year is all five players can bring the ball up the floor,” Justice said. “Last year Lamarah couldn’t do that. Now Lamarah can get it and go, and she can score off the dribble.”
Riley and Rucker are expected to return in time for the start of the 2021-22 season. Justice doesn’t expect any chemistry issues once they’re back, and given how well Houston has fit in, it’s a safe assumption.
“With this group right here, it’s a very unselfish group,” Justice said. “One thing I’ve really been impressed with is how they’ve built their chemistry up to this point, with a lot of new faces, with a lot of new girls. … They’ve competed really well up to this point, and it’s really surprised me.”