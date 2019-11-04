TUPELO • Halle Traylor is an agent of chaos.
The Tupelo guard’s knack for disruption was on display Saturday night, when the No. 6-ranked Lady Wave opened their 2019-20 season by defeating No. 9 Starkville in a defensive struggle, 41-38, at the annual Hound Dog Classic.
Traylor stands just 5-foot-4, but she stood taller than anyone in this game, particularly in the fourth quarter. She scored eight of her 12 points in the final period, with all eight coming at the free throw line, including two with 19 seconds left to seal the win.
The junior also spearheaded Tupelo’s defensive effort, hounding Starkville’s less experienced guards into several turnovers.
Creating havoc in the backcourt is a big key for Tupelo, which was outsized in the post by Starkville and will be against other teams, too.
“I know if someone gets it in the paint, someone taller than me has an advantage, so me and also Kenzie Sharp, what we try to do is create chaos before they even get past halfcourt so we don’t even have to worry about that,” Traylor said.
“That’s our style of play, and when we play like that, we make turnovers and cause chaos.”
Starkville beat Tupelo last year, 53-41, by dominating in the paint. Coach Matt Justice was expecting the same sort of approach from the Lady Jackets this time, and he liked the way his team responded.
“It was probably one of the most physical games I’ve coached in in a while,” Justice said. “Usually when you get to the playoffs, you see those kinds of games.”
Starkville’s three main post threats – Amaya Ford, Sukkima Suell and Raven Cherry – were held to a combined 23 points, and the Lady Jackets shot 14 of 37 (38%) from the field.
Tupelo was out-rebounded 30-16, but Traylor made her presence felt in that area, too, with a team-leading six boards.
Starkville coach Kristie Williams knew coming in that the Lady Wave could cause her guards some problems.
“They sped my guards up to the point where it was turnover after turnover,” Williams said. “Until they can learn to curb their nerves and slow down, it’s going to be a lot of hard nights.”
Up next for Tupelo is Senatobia at home on Tuesday as the Hound Dog Classic concludes.