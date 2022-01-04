ENTERPRISE – Tremont never trailed but had to hold on for dear life Tuesday night.
Hayden Robinson scored 29 points, and the Eagles took a 53-50 overtime win over West Union. That keeps them in control of Division 2-1A.
“We kind of go through stretches where we get a lead, and we go back into this mindset of we don’t have to play as hard defensively and let teams back in it,” Tremont coach Brady Ramey said.
That’s what happened in the fourth quarter. Tremont (14-5, 3-0) had a 10-point lead but saw it quickly evaporate as West Union's Daniel Conlee got hot. He scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to draw his team within 46-44 with 3:00 left.
Greer Manning’s trey with 20 seconds to go tied it at 47-47 and sent the game into OT.
Tremont scored all six of its overtime points at the free throw line. Robinson had two to make it 52-48 with 15 seconds left.
“Since we were tied, we didn’t want to let them score, so we picked it up on defense a little bit and tried to do our thing on offense and attack,” Robinson said.
West Union (13-5, 1-2) was plagued all night by poor shooting. It finished 17 of 48 (35.4%) from the field.
Tremont shot 18 of 39 (46.2%).
“We missed way too many easy baskets early, and then we missed way too many baskets that we typically make in crucial and clutch situations,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “That’s a credit to Tremont and what their style of play is. They slow you down and make you play their speed and play their game and get out of your rhythm.”
Manning led West Union with 17 points. He also had six rebounds.
Tyler Whitaker had 12 points and seven rebounds for Tremont, while Jacob South had 11 boards.
Tremont also got a big play in OT from guard Denton Crenshaw, who rebounded a missed Robinson free throw. That led to two more Robinson free throws, which he made.
“One good thing about this group is everybody kind of knows their role. They understand what we need them to do,” Ramey said.
(G) West Union 47, Tremont 26: Anna Carwyle scored 16 points to lead West Union. Tremont was led by Mallory Holley’s 15 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: After a Manning free throw got West Union within 49-48, Robinson made three of four free throws to help seal it.
Point Maker: Robinson shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. He also hit 10 of 14 free throws.
Talking Point: “I started shooting 3s, and then it felt like they were going in as soon as it touched my hand. I kept going to the goal, because they were fouling me and I was making free throws.” – Robinson