TUPELO • Tupelo baseball has its eyes on the prize for the 2021 season, and has the pitching to get them there.
The Golden Wave’s pitching rotation features three flamethrowers whose future is set to be on the mound in the SEC.
Senior lefty Hunter Elliott, an Ole Miss signee, leads the way on Tupelo’s staff, joined by junior right-handers McClain Ray, a Mississippi State commit, and Ole Miss commit Mason Morris.
“Being able to have them is pretty incredible,” said Tupelo head coach Justin Reed. “Anytime you have three guys like that, not to mention we have other guys, but having those three that can pitch it deep into games, where we can bridge it to another guy is great.”
The loud pops coming from Golden Wave Field this season isn’t from fireworks or guns, it’s from the fastballs of Tupelo’s talented trio.
Elliott’s heater tops at 94 mph, while Morris and Ray can hit 93 and 92 mph, respectively.
All three have multiple off-speed pitches in their bag that throws opposing hitters off.
“Pitching wins championships and I think we have the best staff in the state,” said Elliott. “We are looking to carry ourselves through with pitching and hopefully some young bats can get going.”
Tupelo boasted a 0.67 ERA as the Wave started their season 11-1, before COVID-19 ended their championship hopes.
“We’ve all grown up working out together,” Morris said. “We just have really good chemistry that makes us unstoppable, really.”
Lean on me
That chemistry has led to an unbelievable confidence between the three, knowing they have each other to lean on.
“If anyone of us don’t bring our best stuff, we know we have each other to count on,” said Ray. “If we are ever in a jam, we know that we have another SEC arm and another SEC arm, so I think we’ll be pretty good no matter what situation we are in.”
While their college commitments are based off what they do from the mound, Elliott, Ray and Morris are more than pitchers. All three will hit atop the Wave’s lineup with Elliott manning first base, Ray in center field and Morris at shortstop when they aren’t on the bump.
Morris was second on the team last year, batting .556 with 11 RBI last season and a clean fielding percentage. Elliott holds a .273 career batting average and displayed some pop with six home runs. Ray has just nine career plate appearances but is expected to take a big step at the plate this season.
“They are just all-around good athletes and baseball players,” Reed said. “They will lead us in every aspect this season. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”