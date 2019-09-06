MOOREVILLE • Two weeks into the season, running the football on Mooreville has proven a chore.
The Troopers have allowed 118 rushing yards in games against Booneville and Nettleton, with those teams averaging a combined 2.03 yards per carry.
Mooreville held Booneville to 70 yards, which looks even more impressive considering the Blue Devils racked up 247 yards the next week versus Baldwyn.
“The biggest difference is fresh bodies on the defensive line, which our defensive line has got some good-looking kids up there, too,” Mooreville coach Jimmy Young said. “The depth there has helped out a lot.”
Anchoring the line is sophomore Jaylon Land. He played running back in eighth and ninth grade, but Young finally decided he’d be a good fit at defensive tackle.
“I was taking him home one day and I said, ‘Jaylon, I think we’re fixing to try you at D-line. At your size and your strength and your power, you can overpower some folks up there and have a lot of fun,’” Young said.
Land was more than happy to make the move.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Land recently turned 15, but he’s quickly become a leader on and off the field. He and senior Kha’sen Mitchell – an athlete on offense and safety on defense – set the tone in the weight room this past offseason.
Land and Mitchell’s names are all over the white board that logs heaviest lifts by weight group.
“What made us strong was me coming in, Kha’sen coming in, and we’re actually lifting higher weight,” Land said. “Everyone wants to lift higher weight with us, so everybody wants to be in that group.”
Mooreville (1-1) has been strong at the linebacker and safety positions as well, which has translated into a solid pass defense. The Troopers have allowed 259 passing yards and have recorded eight sacks.
This week’s challenge will be a unique one. Mooreville hosts Kossuth (1-1), which will mix in myriad offensive formations, from the flex bone to the Wing-T to empty sets – just to name a few.
Tailback Kota Wilhite leads the Aggies with 274 rushing yards, while quarterback Brock Seago has 101 yards on the ground.
“They’re going to be bigger than us, but that’s everywhere we go – everybody’s bigger than us,” Young said. “That doesn’t faze the kids any more. It’s the mental aspect of making sure we’re lined up, we’re going where we’re supposed to go, we’re shooting our gaps, and things like that.”
