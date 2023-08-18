MOOREVILLE – Winning isn’t usually a top priority in a football jamboree, but it sure matters to Crimson Rock.
His Mooreville Troopers suffered through an 0-10 season in 2022. So when they host Tupelo Christian at 7:00 tonight in a preseason scrimmage, victory will be one of the goals.
“We want to make a statement. That’s going to set the tone,” said Rock, a senior defensive end.
The Troopers have already set a positive tone this offseason. The roster returns largely intact, and there hasn’t been any dwelling on the past. The players aren’t trying to hide from what happened last season, they simply want to move on.
“They don’t even talk about it,” coach Jimmy Young said. “They just come out here and work hard every day and try to push themselves to be better.”
Maintaining a forward mindset starts with players like Rock, a fourth-year starter who made 41 tackles and 7 tackles-for-loss last season. Mooreville is a relatively young team, so confidence can be a fragile thing.
“You count on him to be a leader for you as far as the morale, setting the tempo and saying, ‘We’re going to be a hard-nosed football team, and we’re going to worry about today and not get wrapped up in what happened in the past or wrapped up in next week. We’re going to worry about today and the task at hand,’” Young said.
Youth aside, Young feels the Troopers are a more skilled team this year. He’s sticking with the Air Raid offense that averaged 234.2 yards per game through the air two seasons ago.
That number dipped to 193.2 last year.
Young expects tonight’s scrimmage to give him an idea of how effective his offense can be.
“We’ve got some new faces, so we’re looking to get the ball around and hopefully get it in their hands and see what they can do with it and see if they meet our expectations we have for them.”
Mooreville will open its season next Friday at home versus Hatley.
Other jamborees
• Tupelo hosts Amory at 5 p.m., and that game will be followed by Kossuth versus Caledonia.
• Nettleton is also hosting two scrimmages tonight. Booneville takes on New Albany at 6, and then the Tigers will face Corinth.
• Other notable jamboree matchups include Lafayette at South Panola, Pontotoc at Saltillo and Southaven at Houston.
