The Daily Journal's top-ranked small school, Kossuth (9-2) will travel to Yazoo County for its second-round matchup.
A pair of Jack Johnson touchdown runs of covering 52 and 2 yards came before Tucker blocked his first punt in the second quarter and returned it 2 yards for the 19-0 lead with 6:03 left in the half.
Nettleton (3-8) had its only successful drive of the game to open the second half, using a 26-yard screen pass to Roderick Patterson on fourth and long, setting up a 5-yard TD run from Ty Walton to close the gap to 19-7.
Late in the third, Tucker turned the game back around with his second blocked punt, recovered in the endzone. Then, Nettleton fumbled its second kickoff return that was recovered by Blake Doles. One play later, Johnson hit a wide open Payden Mitchell for a 35-yard strike and a 32-7 lead.
“I think that made us play better as a team, and come together more,” said Tucker of his second block. “We clicked on offense better in the second half. I think that whole thing set the momentum for us to win this game.”
Tucker’s defense was stout yet again this season. The Aggies defense is allowing just 9.3 points per game. They gave up 55 in a loss to Nettleton in the regular season a year ago.
The Tigers had just 134 total yards (75 passing, 59 rushing) and seven first downs.
“This is a different team,” said Kossuth head coach Brian Kelly. “I told them at the beginning of the season, the big thing we’re going to have to fix is defense, and this year they’ve played lights out.”